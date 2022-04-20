Police investigating after 3 men allegedly rob Mississauga pharmacy

Police are investigating after a robbery at a pharmacy in Mississauga.
In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said officers responded to a call in the area of Mavis Road and Central Parkway. The call came around 7:59 p.m. Wednesday evening.
According to police, three men robbed a pharmacy in the area and a gun was seen.
The three suspects allegedly stole drugs and money from the store before fleeing the scene. It is unknown how they left the scene.
Trending Stories
The force’s robbery unit has been notified of the incident and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
Man arrested after 7 vehicles struck in Mississauga collision
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments