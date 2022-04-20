Menu

Comments

Crime

Police investigating after 3 men allegedly rob Mississauga pharmacy

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 9:37 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police are investigating after a robbery at a pharmacy in Mississauga.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said officers responded to a call in the area of Mavis Road and Central Parkway. The call came around 7:59 p.m. Wednesday evening.

According to police, three men robbed a pharmacy in the area and a gun was seen.

The three suspects allegedly stole drugs and money from the store before fleeing the scene. It is unknown how they left the scene.

Trending Stories

The force’s robbery unit has been notified of the incident and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

