Police investigating after 3 men allegedly rob Mississauga pharmacy

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are investigating after a robbery at a pharmacy in Mississauga.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said officers responded to a call in the area of Mavis Road and Central Parkway. The call came around 7:59 p.m. Wednesday evening.

According to police, three men robbed a pharmacy in the area and a gun was seen.

Read more: 2 men found guilty of murder in 2018 shooting of aspiring Toronto sportscaster

The three suspects allegedly stole drugs and money from the store before fleeing the scene. It is unknown how they left the scene.

The force’s robbery unit has been notified of the incident and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

1:49 Man arrested after 7 vehicles struck in Mississauga collision Man arrested after 7 vehicles struck in Mississauga collision – Apr 13, 2022