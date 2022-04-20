Menu

Politics

Alberta house leader Jason Nixon accused of trying to intimidate opponent in chamber

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 20, 2022 7:57 pm
The Alberta legislature on Aug. 26, 2020. View image in full screen
The Alberta legislature on Aug. 26, 2020. Global News

Alberta government house leader Jason Nixon is facing accusations of intimidation following a fiery exchange in the house that saw him lob a swear word toward the Speaker.

Independent legislature member Todd Loewen has asked Speaker Nathan Cooper to sanction Nixon.

Loewen says Nixon tried to intimidate him from pursuing his work — a fundamental breach of his rights as a parliamentarian.

Trending Stories

The exchange happened three weeks ago, when Loewen was introducing documents for the legislature record and, while doing so, publicly accused Nixon of making false statements about him.

That caused Nixon to shout back and, when Cooper intervened, Nixon directed a profane word so loudly in Cooper’s direction that it was captured on the written parliamentary record.

Nixon then told the house he may change the rules to prevent or put limits on the tabling of documents, which Loewen says is grounds for intimidation.

Deputy government house leader Joseph Schow says everyone is free to suggest changes to the rules of the house and Nixon wasn’t trying to be intimidating.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
