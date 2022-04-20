Menu

Canada

Anglican archbishop resigns over sexual misconduct allegations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 20, 2022 6:53 pm
The Anglican Church of Canada says an archbishop has resigned over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Mark MacDonald was the first national Anglican archbishop responsible for representing Indigenous church members when he was appointed in 2007.

In a letter posted on the church’s website, Rev. Linda Nicholls, who is primate of the Anglican Church of Canada, says prayers should be directed to the complainant.

The church says the resignation was tied to an independent investigation.

Read more: Supreme Court of Canada dismisses Roman Catholic diocese’s appeal in sex abuse case

It did not provide further details on the allegations.

MacDonald was appointed to the position as part of the church’s effort to heal a long-standing rift with Indigenous people.

“The ripple effects will be felt throughout the Church both in Canada and internationally, but most especially within the Sacred Circle and Anglican Council of Indigenous Peoples,” Nicholls wrote.

MacDonald is originally from Duluth, Minn., and also served as bishop of the U.S. Episcopal Diocese of Alaska.

Bishop Sidney Black is to fill the roll in the interim, Nicholls said.

At the time of MacDonald’s appointment, the church said it hoped he could help with the healing and reconciliation needed for the church’s role in residential schools.

The church said in a news release it is committed to workplaces free from violence, coercion, discrimination and sexual harassment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
