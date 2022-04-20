Menu

Crime

Man, 28, arrested in connection with stabbing, robbery investigation in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 4:15 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing and robbery investigation in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on Sunday, April 17, at around 2:30 p.m., two men were involved in a dispute in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue West area.

Police said a man allegedly brandished an “edged weapon” and stabbed a 35-year-old man twice in the chest, before fleeing the area on foot.

Officers said the victim was taken to hospital in “life-threatening condition.”

Police said on Monday at around 2 p.m., the same suspect was in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue West area, where he approached a 38-year-old man.

Officers said he allegedly produced an “edged weapon” and made a demand for the victim’s cell phone.

According to police, the victim complied and the suspect fled on foot.

“No injuries were reported,” the release said.

On Tuesday, police said 28-year-old Adimabua ‘Derek’ Chukwuka from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with two counts of possession of a weapon that is dangerous to the public, assault with a weapon, robbery with a weapon, possession of property obtained by crime and four counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

According to police, he is scheduled to appear in court in Toronto on April 20.

