Canada

Canada, allies warn of Russian cyberattacks on critical infrastructure due to Ukraine war

By James Pearson Reuters
Posted April 20, 2022 2:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Russia suspected of cyberattack on Global Affairs Canada' Russia suspected of cyberattack on Global Affairs Canada
WATCH: Russia suspected of cyberattack on Global Affairs Canada – Jan 24, 2022

Western governments jointly warned on Wednesday about a potential threat of increased malicious cyber activity by Russia against critical infrastructure as a response to sanctions imposed as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine.

The cybersecurity agencies of the United States, Britain, Australia, Canada and New Zealand that together form the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance said the war could expose organizations everywhere to cyber crime.

“This activity may occur as a response to the unprecedented economic costs imposed on Russia as well as materiel support provided by the United States and U.S. allies and partners,” the U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said in a statement on its website.

Read more: Russia’s cyber warfare is a problem for ‘everyone,’ experts warn

In March, CISA said there was “evolving intelligence” that Russia was exploring options for potential cyberattacks.

Last week, it said advanced hackers have shown they can take control of an array of devices that help run power stations and manufacturing plants, although that alert did not name Russia, which routinely denies it carries out cyberattacks.

Wednesday’s statement also warned of the potential for cybercrime groups, which have pledged to support the Russian government to carry out digital extortion attacks against Western targets.

“These Russian-aligned cybercrime groups have threatened to conduct cyber operations in retaliation for perceived cyber offensives against the Russian government or the Russian people,” the statement said.

Read more: Canada, allies boycotted Russia at the G20 over Ukraine war: Freeland

© 2022 Reuters
