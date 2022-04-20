Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario author and poet Steven Heighton dies at age 60

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 20, 2022 1:23 pm
Ontario author Steven Heighton is shown in a handout photo. Heighton, who brought a poet's sensibility to global issues, has died. The Kingston, Ont., writer was 60. View image in full screen
Ontario author Steven Heighton is shown in a handout photo. Heighton, who brought a poet's sensibility to global issues, has died. The Kingston, Ont., writer was 60. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Raynes Roberts

Ontario author Steven Heighton, who brought a poet’s sensibility to global issues, has died.

The Kingston, Ont., writer was 60.

Biblioasis, which published some of his books, confirmed the news in a statement.

Heighton’s writing spanned from poetry to novels to non-fiction.

In 2016, his poetry collection “The Waking Comes Late” won the Governor General’s Literary Award.

Its publisher House of Anansi Press described the poems as a collection that challenges “the boundaries of sleep and even death.”

Trending Stories

More recently, Heighton released “Reaching Mithymna: Among the Volunteers & Refugees On Lesvos,” a non-fiction work chronicling the arrival of Syrian refugees in Greece.

Dan Wells, publisher of Biblioasis, said Wednesday that news of Heighton’s death came as a surprise, though he knew the author was ill.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Author Steven Heighton on his new book ‘Reaching Mithymna’' Author Steven Heighton on his new book ‘Reaching Mithymna’
Author Steven Heighton on his new book ‘Reaching Mithymna’ – Aug 25, 2020
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ontario tagKingston tagAuthor tagPoetry tagSteven Heighton tagAuthor Steven Heighton tagSteven Heighton dies tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers