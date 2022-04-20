Menu

Politics

Southern Alberta town council votes to keep long-standing alcohol ban in place

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 20, 2022 11:14 am
The council of a southern Alberta town that has been dry for more than a century has voted against a motion to allow restaurants to serve alcohol. View image in full screen
The council of a southern Alberta town that has been dry for more than a century has voted against a motion to allow restaurants to serve alcohol. Getty Images

The council of a southern Alberta town that has been dry for more than a century has voted against a motion to allow restaurants to serve alcohol.

Six out of seven councillors in the town of Raymond, about 240 kilometres south of Calgary, voted against the motion to amend a bylaw after just over half of town residents who answered a survey indicated they were not in favour of the change.

Read more: Southern Alberta town surveys citizens on long-standing alcohol ban

Kurtis Pratt, Raymond’s chief administrative officer, said 462 out of 890 residents who participated said they were not in favour of allowing restaurants to serve alcohol, no matter how much it might help the local economy.

He says that means Raymond will continue to ban alcohol service in any establishments.

Read more: End of prohibition in Nova Scotia: plebiscites no longer needed in ‘dry’ communities

There is no liquor store in the town of 4,000, but people can buy booze in nearby communities to drink at home.

Temporary licences can be obtained to serve alcohol at weddings and special occasions.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
