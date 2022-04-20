Kelowna Mounties seek driver who appeared to be in mental distress Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

A driver who appeared to be in distress is the focus of a Wednesday morning search.

In a press release, Kelowna RCMP said that at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, a driver was behaving in a manner that indicated they may be experiencing a mental health crisis in the 450-block area of West Avenue and a report was made to police.

Before Mounties could speak to the driver, the vehicle left the scene, travelling towards Gordon Drive. It was last seen on Pandosy Street.

“We are looking for a grey, 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan with dark tinted windows and British Columbia licence plate LW367M,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb, media relations officer, in a press release.

“We are concerned for the safety and well-being of the driver. At this time, there is no information to suggest public safety is at risk.”

Anyone who sees the vehicle can call 911 and not approach the vehicle.