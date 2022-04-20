Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Kelowna Mounties seek driver who appeared to be in mental distress Wednesday

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 11:24 am
File. Police are looking for a driver in distress. View image in full screen
File. Police are looking for a driver in distress. File / Global News

A driver who appeared to be in distress is the focus of a Wednesday morning search.

In a press release, Kelowna RCMP said that at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, a driver was behaving in a manner that indicated they may be experiencing a mental health crisis in the 450-block area of West Avenue and a report was made to police.

Before Mounties could speak to the driver, the vehicle left the scene, travelling towards Gordon Drive. It was last seen on Pandosy Street.

Trending Stories

Read more: Don’t fall prey to door-knocking scam artist, say Kelowna RCMP

“We are looking for a grey, 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan with dark tinted windows and British Columbia licence plate LW367M,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb, media relations officer,  in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are concerned for the safety and well-being of the driver. At this time, there is no information to suggest public safety is at risk.”

READ MORE: Woman arrested in ‘grandparent scam’ that targeted 75-year-old Mississauga man: police

Anyone who sees the vehicle can call 911 and not approach the vehicle.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
central okanagan tagKelowna RCMP tagMental Health Act tagGORDON DRIVE tagmental health check tagdriver in distress tagPaondosy Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers