Quebec’s COVID-19 hospitalizations jump by 100, province adds 26 new deaths

Quebec recorded 26 new deaths and a 100-patient jump linked to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis Wednesday.

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations stood at 2,381, following 235 admissions and 135 discharges in the last day.

Intensive care unit cases stayed the same for a total of 101.

The daily tally included 2,330 new novel coronavirus infections, though this isn’t fully representative of the situation since access to PCR screening remains limited.

On that note, 18,025 tests were administered by the province on Monday. There is always a two-day delay for screening data.

Health authorities say the results of 1,138 additional rapid tests were declared by Quebecers on the government’s online portal. This includes 926 results that were positive for the virus.

The immunization campaign issued another 33,663 shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in a 24-hour period. To date, more than 19.1 million doses have been administered.

Meanwhile, 10,833 health-care workers are absent from work because of reasons related to the virus. This includes isolation and awaiting test results.

Quebec has reported 1,023,436 official cases and 14,740 deaths over the course of the pandemic. The province has seen more than 980,000 recoveries to date.