Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec’s COVID-19 hospitalizations jump by 100, province adds 26 new deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 11:08 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 update' COVID-19 update
People are being asked to avoid the ER as the 6th wave threatens to overwhelm our health care system, yet no new security measures have been introduced to help fight against the spread of COVID-19. Is now the right time to just let the virus run its course? Dr. Christopher Labos joins Global’s Andrea Howick to weigh in.

Quebec recorded 26 new deaths and a 100-patient jump linked to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis Wednesday.

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations stood at 2,381, following 235 admissions and 135 discharges in the last day.

Intensive care unit cases stayed the same for a total of 101.

The daily tally included 2,330 new novel coronavirus infections, though this isn’t fully representative of the situation since access to PCR screening remains limited.

Read more: Quebec says mRNA COVID-19 vaccines preferable to Medicago in most circumstances

On that note, 18,025 tests were administered by the province on Monday. There is always a two-day delay for screening data.

Trending Stories

Health authorities say the results of 1,138 additional rapid tests were declared by Quebecers on the government’s online portal. This includes 926 results that were positive for the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

The immunization campaign issued another 33,663 shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in a 24-hour period. To date, more than 19.1 million doses have been administered.

Meanwhile, 10,833 health-care workers are absent from work because of reasons related to the virus. This includes isolation and awaiting test results.

Quebec has reported 1,023,436 official cases and 14,740 deaths over the course of the pandemic. The province has seen more than 980,000 recoveries to date.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec COVID-19 tagQuebec coronavirus tagquebec covid tagQuebec Covid numbers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers