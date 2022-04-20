Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death at site of Winnipeg fire

A man was found dead Wednesday morning by Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews, who were at the scene to tackle a fire.
Firefighters found the man’s body after they responded to the blaze, at a two-storey Flora Avenue home, around 6:30 a.m.
Police are calling the death “suspicious” and the homicide unit is investigating.
Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
