Fire

Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death at site of Winnipeg fire

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 10:29 am
Winnipeg police at a Flora Avenue crime scene Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police at a Flora Avenue crime scene Wednesday morning. Global News / Rudi Pawlychyn

A man was found dead Wednesday morning by Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews, who were at the scene to tackle a fire.

Firefighters found the man’s body after they responded to the blaze, at a two-storey Flora Avenue home, around 6:30 a.m.

Read more: Winnipeg police name victims in two homicides

Police are calling the death “suspicious” and the homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'House fire on Young Street was a homicide, say Winnipeg police' House fire on Young Street was a homicide, say Winnipeg police
House fire on Young Street was a homicide, say Winnipeg police – Sep 29, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagWinnipeg police tagWinnipeg Police Service tagWinnipeg fire tagWinnipeg Fire Paramedic Service tagWFPS tagWinnipeg homicide tag

