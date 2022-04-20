$60-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Someone in Ontario will be having a pretty happy humpday as the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. (OLG) says that a Lotto Max winning ticket worth $60 million was sold online.

The unofficial winning numbers for Tuesday night’s Lotto Max draw were 01, 06, 10, 27, 42, 45 and 50 with the bonus number being 43.

A spokesperson for OLG says they know who won the prize, but that they cannot reveal the winner until they have claimed the jackpot.

The unofficial winning numbers for Encore were 6454564 with one matching ticket being sold in the Oakville area.

Encore winners worth $100,000 apiece were purchased in Thunder Bay and Whitby.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario lottery players win millions despite missing jackpot

In addition, there were several other major winning tickets that hit across the province, as well as $1 million MAXMILLIONS prize-winning tickets sold in Hamilton, Bowmanville and Chatham-Kent County.

People in Ottawa, Winnipeg and the Atlantic Provinces. will also be doing a happy dance as a LOTTO MAX prize-winning ticket worth $168,471.10 was bought in those locations, according to OLG and the Western Canada Lottery Corporation.

Unofficial MAXMILLIONS winning numbers:

02, 04, 05, 14, 25, 41 & 43

02, 06, 07, 18, 19, 24 & 27

02, 08, 10, 11, 12, 39 & 48

02, 11, 13, 23, 26, 27 & 32

03, 06, 10, 40, 45, 47 & 49

03, 10, 17, 25, 41, 44 & 45

04, 10, 24, 30, 45, 47 & 50

08, 13, 15, 23, 36, 39 & 47

09, 15, 22, 27, 37, 41 & 48

13, 22, 29, 35, 43, 46 & 49