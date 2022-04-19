Regina police request public’s help to locate missing 56-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for help from the public in locating a missing 56-year-old man.

RPS said the missing man, Qureshi Musaddaq Hussain, is described as five-feet-seven-inches tall and approximately 155 lbs., with a thin build and dark complexion. Hussain also has white hair and hazel eyes, police add.

The 56-year-old was last seen on the 1400 block of 14 Avenue at approximately 7:00 a.m., Tuesday morning.

Police said there is no evidence to suggest Hussain has come to any harm, but he is considered a vulnerable person and there is concern for his well-being.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Hussain is asked to contact RPS at 306-777-6500, or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

