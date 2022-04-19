Menu

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Man charged in connection with historical sex assaults against minor in Whitby: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 19, 2022 5:13 pm
A Durham Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police cruiser. Global News

A man has been charged in connection with sexual assaults against a minor dating back to 2003 and 2004, Durham police say.

Durham Regional Police said their special victims unit launched an investigation after allegations were raised against a 52-year-old man.

Police said the alleged assaults occurred between January 2003 and 2004 in Whitby.

“At the time of the offence, the suspect was 33 years old and the female victim was 12 years old,” police said.

Read more: Oshawa man charged after police say Durham cruiser was rammed with stolen taxi

The suspect allegedly met the victim on a social media platform and then entered into a relationship after exchanging messages.

Emmanuel Demedeiros, of Beachville Circle in Brampton, has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, luring to facilitate possession of child pornography, and luring to facilitate the making of child pornography.

Police said the accused used the online alias “Joe Viveiros.”

Investigators want to make sure there are no other victims.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5316 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

