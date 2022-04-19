Menu

Crime

Man guilty in gas-and-dash death of Alberta gas station owner out on day parole

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 19, 2022 2:26 pm
Five days after the owner of the Fas Gas in Thorsby was killed in a gas-and-dash, the station remains closed and flowers sit outside. View image in full screen
Five days after the owner of the Fas Gas in Thorsby was killed in a gas-and-dash, the station remains closed and flowers sit outside. Sarah Kraus/ Global News

A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the gas-and-dash death of an Alberta gas station owner has been granted day parole.

Mitchell Robert Sydlowski, who is 31, was sentenced in September 2020 to seven years in prison for the death of 54-year-old Ki Yun Jo.

Read more: Man receives 7-year sentence for deadly central Alberta gas and dash

Documents released by the Parole Board of Canada show Sydlowski was granted day parole on March 31 at an unidentified community-based residential facility for six months.

Sydlowski must stay away from alcohol and drugs, isn’t allowed to drive and cannot contact the victim’s family.

An agreed statement of facts in the case said Jo was killed when Sydlowski sped off in a stolen cube van without paying for $198 of fuel.

Read more: Man accused in deadly Thorsby gas and dash pleads guilty to manslaughter

It happened outside Jo’s Fas Gas station in Thorsby, about 70 kilometres southwest of Edmonton, on Oct. 6, 2017.

Sydlowski, who is from Spruce Grove, Alta., had been charged with second-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter, as well as to failing to remain at the scene of a fatal accident.

His sentence had been reduced by about three years for time served before his guilty plea.

Click to play video: 'Man receives 7-year sentence for deadly Thorsby gas and dash' Man receives 7-year sentence for deadly Thorsby gas and dash
© 2022 The Canadian Press
