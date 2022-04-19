Quebec announces round-trip flights to province’s regions capped at $500

Send this page to someone via email

Anyone travelling by plane within the province to several Quebec regions won’t have to pay more than $500 for a round-trip ticket beginning June 1.

Transport Minister François Bonnardel made the announcement Tuesday at Mont-Joli airport, about 570 kilometres northeast of Montreal, in the lower St-Lawrence region.

Bonnardel says the $500 cap on ticket prices also applies to trips that require connecting flights.

Read more: Visitors to Quebec City in summer 2021 exceed tourism expectations

The discount will be applied at the time of purchase, and airlines will be required to claim the difference in price from the government.

Bonnardel says the regional air transport plan is funded with $261 million over five years.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the government will negotiate with air carriers to ensure there are enough subsidized flights to meet demand.

2:12 Network-wide system issues continue to cause Sunwing delays Network-wide system issues continue to cause Sunwing delays