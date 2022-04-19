Vernon man killed in ATV roll-over in Enderby, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

North Okanagan Mounties have now released more information about the ATV crash that killed a Vernon man.

Const. Chris Terleski said around 7 p.m., on Saturday, on Cooke Creek Forest Service Road east of Enderby, two men on an all-terrain vehicle left the Cooke Creek Campground for a quick ride.

“The pair were travelling up the Cooke Creek Forest Service Road and, near the four-kilometre mark, went off the road and rolled down a steep embankment, ejecting both men, neither of whom were wearing helmets,” Terleski said in a press release.

“One of the men was able to climb to safety and call for help from a nearby residence. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The second occupant, a 27-year old Vernon man, was found deceased at the scene of the crash.”

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and while the cause of the crash has yet to be determined, alcohol is believed to have been a factor.