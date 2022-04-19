Menu

Crime

Collision in restaurant drive-thru leads to impaired driving arrest: Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 19, 2022 1:46 pm
Peterborough police arrested a man for impaired driving following a collision in a drive-thru. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man for impaired driving following a collision in a drive-thru. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing impaired driving charges after a collision in a restaurant drive-thru early Sunday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call about a suspected impaired driver at a restaurant drive-thru. Police did not identify the restaurant.

Officers learned two cars had collided in the drive-thru and an argument ensued before one vehicle drove away.

The suspect vehicle was located and police determined the driver was impaired.

A 24-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs), being a novice driver with a blood-alcohol concentration above zero and failure or refusal to comply with a demand.

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 11, police said Tuesday.

