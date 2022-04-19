Komoka-based camp expands operations after receiving Ontario funding

Send this page to someone via email

Camp Kee-Mo-Kee in Komoka near London, Ont., has received a grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation, allowing them to expand operations. They received $49,200 as part of Ontario’s Community Building Fund, which is meant to help them bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We learned during 2020, when we weren’t allowed to operate at all as a summer camp, that we needed to maybe look at other ways of doing the work we do,” said Jill Hodgins, executive director of Camp Kee-Mo-Kee. “In doing so, we developed some off-site and off-season program ideas that we are implementing now.”

Hodgins said they are wanting to set themselves up for the future, in case there are any more unexpected events that do not allow them to operate.

“It’s towards long-term sustainability. No one expected the COVID pandemic and who knows what will happen in the future like this. Although things are getting better, I happen to be very aware that things can always change as well.”

Some of the new activities they have started implementing include a March break day camp, a winter camping program, and hiring more staff, including a year-round camp director.

Camp Kee-Mo-Kee is excited to see the return of summer programs and school trips in the coming months and getting back on their feet.