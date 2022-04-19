Menu

Traffic

Snowfall warnings in place for parts of western, central Alberta

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted April 19, 2022 11:50 am
Snowfall warnings in place in Alberta as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022. View image in full screen
Snowfall warnings in place in Alberta as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Global News

Upwards of 20 centimetres of snow is possible for some parts of Alberta by Wednesday morning.

Snowfall warnings were in place Tuesday morning for parts of central Alberta stretching from Airdrie up to Leduc, as well as areas along the western border from Hinton to Grande Prairie.

Snow mixed with rain is expected to begin Tuesday morning and continue into the afternoon, according to Environment Canada. The mixed precipitation is expected to turn to snow early Tuesday evening as temperatures cool down, the weather agency said.

Read more: Review of Edmonton’s snow-removal program finds insufficient staff, equipment

Heavy snowfall with total accumulations between 10 to 20 centimetres of snow, depending on the region, is possible Tuesday night.

The heavy snow is expected to end on Wednesday morning.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” Environment Canada said in its warning.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

Read more: Stretch of Highway 1 between Golden, B.C. and Alberta to close for 1 month on Tuesday

As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, neither Calgary nor Edmonton were under snowfall warnings.

For up-to-date road conditions, follow 511 Alberta.

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app.

