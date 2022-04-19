Saskatchewan employer fined $175,000 for workplace death

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatchewan company has been fined $175,000 in connection with a 2020 workplace death that occurred on a site near Lipton, Sask.

Blair’s Crop Solutions Inc. pleaded guilty to contravening clause 156(a) of the Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996, which includes, “being an employer, fail to ensure that all powered mobile equipment is inspected by a competent person for defects and unsafe conditions as often as is necessary to ensure that it is capable of safe operation, resulting in the death of a worker.”

The fine is related to a death that occurred on March 24, 2020 at a worksite near Lipton where a worker was located dead under a tractor.

Story continues below advertisement

The company was handed a $125,000 fine plus a surcharge of $50,000 last week. Two additional charges were stayed. This comes after they pleaded guilty in Regina provincial court on Feb. 3.

1:43 Man dead after workplace incident at home under construction in northeast Calgary Man dead after workplace incident at home under construction in northeast Calgary – Dec 10, 2021