Canada

Saskatchewan employer fined $175,000 for workplace death

By Matthew Rodrigopulle Global News
Posted April 19, 2022 12:05 pm
Olysky Limited Partnership pleads guilty, fined $98,000 after 2014 workplace fatality near Burr, Sask. View image in full screen
Blair's Crop Solutions Inc. pleaded guilty to one violation of occupational health and safety regulation and has been fined $175,000 in connection with a 2020 workplace death. File / Global News

A Saskatchewan company has been fined $175,000 in connection with a 2020 workplace death that occurred on a site near Lipton, Sask.

Blair’s Crop Solutions Inc. pleaded guilty to contravening clause 156(a) of the Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996, which includes, “being an employer, fail to ensure that all powered mobile equipment is inspected by a competent person for defects and unsafe conditions as often as is necessary to ensure that it is capable of safe operation, resulting in the death of a worker.”

Read more: Saskatoon company fined $70K after worker seriously injured

The fine is related to a death that occurred on March 24, 2020 at a worksite near Lipton where a worker was located dead under a tractor.

Read more: Company fined $120K following serious workplace injury in Martensville, Sask.

The company was handed a $125,000 fine plus a surcharge of $50,000 last week. Two additional charges were stayed. This comes after they pleaded guilty in Regina provincial court on Feb. 3.

