Canada imposes sanctions on Putin’s daughters, 12 other Russian associates

Canada has announced it will be placing additional sanctions on Russia, targetting 14 “close associates of the Russian regime,” including Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two adult daughters.

The sanctions also targetted Russian oligarchs and their family members, according to a release from Global Affairs Canada on Tuesday.

“Canada continues to stand by the brave men and women fighting for their freedom in Ukraine,” said Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly in a statement.

“We will continue to impose severe costs on the Russian regime in coordination with our allies and will relentlessly pursue accountability for their actions. They will answer for their crimes.”

The release highlighted that experts from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, a security-oriented intergovernmental organization, last week confirmed Russian forces are committing war crimes and human rights violations in Ukraine as the war nears the two-month mark.

Canada has placed more than 750 sanctions on individuals and entities from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus since the invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24. The sanctions aim to freeze and prohibit assets.

— More to come.