American Idol run ends for back-flipping Kamloops teen

The charming Kamloops pipeline worker who backflipped his way into American Idol’s top 20 has ended his run.

Cameron Whitcomb was eliminated from the competition on Monday night’s episode. The top 10 made it through with viewer votes and four more were given a chance to be saved by the judges after performing another song.

To try and take one of the four spots, Whitcomb performed The SteelDrivers, If It Hadn’t Been For Love. It was a toned-down turn at the microphone that judge Katy Perry said brought the energetic teen “down a little bit.”

“It focused you,” she said.

Despite showing growth, he’s moving on in a style he’s carved out on his own.

“I started with a backflip and it ends with a backflip. Thank you so much (for) all the support throughout my time on American Idol,” he said on his Instagram account following the show. “I met my best friend (AVA!) and got to sing some amazing songs. THANK YOU! You haven’t heard the last of me yet.”

He said all the fans have changed his life and he loved them.

Whitcomb became the first Canadian man to make it into the Top 20 on American Idol on Sunday. Canadians have only been able to compete for the last two seasons. He performed Black Sabbath’s Changes in that show.

The 10 safe contestants included Ava Maybee, Christian Guardino, Lady K, Huntergirl, Dan Marshall, Leah Marlene, Nicolina, Noah Thompson, Emyrson Flora and Fritz Hager.

The four singers saved by judges and put in the Top 14 by Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan were Allegra Miles, Jay, Mike Parker and Tristen Gressett.