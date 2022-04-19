Barton Street apartment ‘significantly’ damaged in city centre blaze: Hamilton Fire

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s fire department says a blaze damaged an apartment on the second floor of a two-and-a-half-storey building with residential suites in the city centre on Monday.

Heavy smoke was seen by witnesses at the Barton Street East location at East Avenue around 3 p.m. on Monday just before fire crews arrived, according to chief Dave Cunliffe.

“On the second floor, crews encountered high heat, heavy smoke and flames,” Cunliffe said in an email.

Read more: Woman facing arson charges in connection with structure fire in Fort Erie

“It was determined that the occupant had been able to self evacuate and crews focused on fire fighting operations.”

Cunliffe said a number of other areas in the building sustained both smoke and water damage.

Story continues below advertisement

HFD crews working at a multiple alarm fire this afternoon on Barton St. East. Fire is out, patient transported. TY to our partners @HPS_Paramedics @HamiltonPolice #StrongForYou #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/vSLwTOqROj — Hamilton Fire Department (@HamiltonFireDep) April 18, 2022

One person was treated at the scene for an injury and later taken to hospital.

No other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire and a damage estimate have yet to be determined.

Advertisement