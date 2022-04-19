Menu

Canada

Barton Street apartment ‘significantly’ damaged in city centre blaze: Hamilton Fire

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 19, 2022 8:32 am
Firefighters say a blaze in central Hamilton on April 18, 2022 damaged an apartment on the the second floor of a building located at Barton Street East and East Avenue North.
Firefighters say a blaze in central Hamilton on April 18, 2022 damaged an apartment on the the second floor of a building located at Barton Street East and East Avenue North.

Hamilton’s fire department says a blaze damaged an apartment on the second floor of a two-and-a-half-storey building with residential suites in the city centre on Monday.

Heavy smoke was seen by witnesses at the Barton Street East location at East Avenue around 3 p.m. on Monday just before fire crews arrived, according to chief Dave Cunliffe.

“On the second floor, crews encountered high heat, heavy smoke and flames,” Cunliffe said in an email.

“It was determined that the occupant had been able to self evacuate and crews focused on fire fighting operations.”

Cunliffe said a number of other areas in the building sustained both smoke and water damage.

One person was treated at the scene for an injury and later taken to hospital.

No other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire and a damage estimate have yet to be determined.

