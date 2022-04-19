Menu

Canada

3 dead, others injured, in Highway 401 crash near Maitland, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 19, 2022 6:20 am
opp generic file View image in full screen
File photo. OPP. The Canadian Press file

BROCKVILLE, Ont. — Provincial police are confirming three people have died in a collision between a semi and a passenger vehicle on Highway 401.

Police say it happened early Monday evening just east of Maitland, in Augusta Township.

Two other people were transported to hospital, but police said they did not know the extent of their injuries.

Read more: OPP investigating fatal ATV crash east of Kingston

An OPP Technical Collision Investigation team has been called to the scene.

An eastbound section of Highway 401 in the vicinity was closed off after the crash.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-camera footage of it to contact them.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
