Crime

Shots fired in Erin Woods; 1 man injured: Calgary police

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 18, 2022 11:53 pm
Erin Woods View image in full screen
Shots fired in Erin Woods on Monday, April 18, 2022. Global News

Calgary police said they received two reports of shots fired in Erin Woods at around 7: 20 p.m. Monday.

They said one person was injured.

The adult male was driving himself to the hospital when he was met by an ambulance on Deerfoot Trail approaching 16 Avenue NE and taken the rest of the way.

Police said he was in serious but stable condition.

They did not provide an age range for the victim.

Police said there were no suspects in custody.

