Crime

Police locate Mercedes wanted for fatal Toronto hit-and-run, driver urged to hand himself in

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 18, 2022 10:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Family identify woman killed in Toronto hit-and-run as Erin Yoxall, 30, of Scotland' Family identify woman killed in Toronto hit-and-run as Erin Yoxall, 30, of Scotland
WATCH: The mother of a woman killed in a hit-and-run in Toronto last week has identified the victim as 30-year-old Erin Yoxall from Scotland. Police are still searching for the driver of the suspect vehicle — a Mercedes AMG GT convertible with a red interior.

Officers have located the vehicle allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and run in downtown Toronto last week, police say.

In a news release, police said a white Mercedes convertible had been located. Officers said it was the vehicle involved in the fatal collision that killed a 30-year-old woman from Scotland.

The victim was identified as Erin Yoxall by family members.

Read more: Family identify woman killed in Toronto hit-and-run as Erin Yoxall, 30, of Scotland

On Thursday, officers with the Toronto police were called to the Spadina Avenue and King Street West area, after receiving reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

Officers said the collision occurred at around 3:16 a.m.

Police said Yoxall was “within the southbound lanes of Spadina Avenue,” when she was struck by a vehicle driving “at a high rate of speed.”

Read more: Police release photo of suspect vehicle after fatal downtown Toronto hit-and-run

She was taken to hospital with “life-threatening injuries.”

Officers confirmed Yoxall was pronounced deceased in hospital on Saturday.

Police said the driver of the vehicle has not been located. They urged him to contact a lawyer and turn himself in.

“Investigators would like to thank the public for their assistance and tips provided in this investigation,” police said.

Yoxall’s family told Global News her organs had been matched with a patient and that they would be donated.

— with files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson and Catherine McDonald

