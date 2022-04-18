‘She’ll live on forever in our hearts’: N.B. community mourns teen killed in school bus incident

Send this page to someone via email

The small community of Dorchester, N.B., is reeling from the devastating news that 13-year-old Hailey Pierce passed away last week after falling from a school bus.

That’s why Robert Corkerton, whose children attended school with her, organized a memorial walk in her honour.

“They’re sad about the whole thing,” he said in an interview on Friday, referring to his children. “”It hasn’t really hit home as of yet, but tomorrow is the first day back to school after it happened so things might be a little different.”

“I’m looking at it as a time to share, a time to celebrate Hailey’s life, for the community to have a gathering.” he said.

Classmates, family members and other community members gathered to share stories, exchange hugs, and remember the girl.

Classmate Ava Grantmeyer provided bubbles for the crowd, as she wanted the event in memory of her best friend to be a happy one.

Dorchester mayor Debbie Colwell said on Monday that the whole community has been affected, saying Dorchester “is like a large family.”

Pierce’s organs have been donated to 12 different people.

“So thankful that the family had it in their hearts to donate her organs so Hailey, she’ll live on forever in our hearts and those people’s hearts,” Colwell said.

Reg Tower of Dorchester’s Moving Forward Co-op, an organization that provides after school activities to local youths among other things, said his organization is consulting with the community to organize further initiatives memorializing Pierce.

“We knew Hailey personally,” he said on Monday.

“Being so closely tied with (Dorchester Consolidated School) , we want to do something not only for her but for the kids in this school that remember and are confused and want to leave something behind.” he said.

An online fundraising campaign organized to cover the girl’s funeral costs has amassed almost $15,000.

For Tower, this just shows how tight-knit and supportive the community is.

“It couldn’t be harder for the community” he said, fighting back tears.

“And it’s times like this everybody coming around to show love and support is what we’re all about and you just don’t see that everywhere.”