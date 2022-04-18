SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec logs 11 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations rise by 61

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 18, 2022 3:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Concerns Easter holiday weekend could lead to rise in COVID-19 cases' Concerns Easter holiday weekend could lead to rise in COVID-19 cases
For the first time in two years, many are able to celebrate Easter holiday weekend together with friends and family. But this has some concerned about a potential rise in COVID-19 cases

Quebec is reporting 61 additional hospitalizations and 11 more deaths associated with COVID-19 on Monday.

According to figures published on the Quebec government’s open data portal, 2,220 people were in hospital with the disease on Sunday, including 95 in intensive care — a decline of six from the day before.

The site reports that 1,591 of those in hospital are 70 or older, including 43 intensive care patients, while there are 23 children under 10 hospitalized, including one in intensive care.

Could Paxlovid help treat long COVID? Here's what we know

An additional 884 cases were detected through PCR testing, which is reserved for certain higher-risk groups.

According to the government data, 1,160 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered Sunday.

Quebec’s Health Department and the province’s public health institute did not publish regular COVID-19 updates over the Easter long weekend.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
