Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Co-op Refinery Complex to invest over $100M in annual turnaround, create 1,200 temporary jobs

By Matthew Rodrigopulle Global News
Posted April 18, 2022 3:54 pm
The Co-op Refinery Complex announced that the $100 million investment will be made over the next 40+ days as part of the Refinery will be taken down for repairs, maintenance and upgrades.
The Co-op Refinery Complex announced that the $100 million investment will be made over the next 40+ days as part of the Refinery will be taken down for repairs, maintenance and upgrades. Courtesy / Unifor Local 594

The Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC) in Saskatchewan announced Monday that they will be investing more than $100 million over the next couple of months in their annual turnaround.

In a press release, the CRC announced that the investment will be made over the next 40-plus days as part of the refinery will be taken down for repairs, maintenance and upgrades. This year’s turnaround promises the creation of 1,200 additional temporary jobs on-site through the duration of the project.

The 2022 turnaround officially begins Monday and is scheduled to run until early June.

Read more: Federated Co-op announces integrated agriculture complex north of Regina refinery

Gil Le Dressay, Co-op manufacturing vice-president, says the annual turnaround is one of the most important economic events in the community.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our turnarounds are an investment in our future, ensuring the safety and reliability of our operations, as we continue to further our role as an economic engine for our local community, the province of Saskatchewan, and all of Western Canada,” said Le Dressay in a press release statement.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Federated Co-op announces integrated agriculture complex north of Regina refinery' Federated Co-op announces integrated agriculture complex north of Regina refinery
Federated Co-op announces integrated agriculture complex north of Regina refinery – Jan 18, 2022

As a result of the additional jobs, the company says that it is expecting increased traffic around the refinery and that peak traffic hours will occur between 5 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. as workers change shifts.

To help with traffic, the CRC says they will be using Fleet Street for contractor parking and the area around gate seven will be managed by security to minimize inconvenience and delays for the public.

Read more: Saskatchewan emitter Co-op considering sustainable investments

Story continues below advertisement

“While this is an exciting time for us all at the refinery, it is also a time for heightened safety awareness and detailed planning,” said Le Dressay. “We’re committed to working with our people, partners and local community as we progress through this project.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagCo-op tagCo-op Refinery Complex tagCRC tagAnnual Turnaround tagCo-op investment tagCRC Annual Turnaround tagGil Le Dressay tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers