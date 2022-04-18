Co-op Refinery Complex to invest over $100M in annual turnaround, create 1,200 temporary jobs

The Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC) in Saskatchewan announced Monday that they will be investing more than $100 million over the next couple of months in their annual turnaround.

In a press release, the CRC announced that the investment will be made over the next 40-plus days as part of the refinery will be taken down for repairs, maintenance and upgrades. This year’s turnaround promises the creation of 1,200 additional temporary jobs on-site through the duration of the project.

The 2022 turnaround officially begins Monday and is scheduled to run until early June.

Gil Le Dressay, Co-op manufacturing vice-president, says the annual turnaround is one of the most important economic events in the community.

“Our turnarounds are an investment in our future, ensuring the safety and reliability of our operations, as we continue to further our role as an economic engine for our local community, the province of Saskatchewan, and all of Western Canada,” said Le Dressay in a press release statement.

As a result of the additional jobs, the company says that it is expecting increased traffic around the refinery and that peak traffic hours will occur between 5 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. as workers change shifts.

To help with traffic, the CRC says they will be using Fleet Street for contractor parking and the area around gate seven will be managed by security to minimize inconvenience and delays for the public.

“While this is an exciting time for us all at the refinery, it is also a time for heightened safety awareness and detailed planning,” said Le Dressay. “We’re committed to working with our people, partners and local community as we progress through this project.”