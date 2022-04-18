Menu

Canada

N.B. RCMP say one man dead, one injured in crash after vehicle allegedly flees police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 18, 2022 12:48 pm
RCMP in northwestern New Brunswick say a 22-year-old man is dead after he lost control of his vehicle during a police chase.
RCMP in northwestern New Brunswick say a 22-year-old man is dead after he lost control of his vehicle during a police chase. Files

RCMP in northwestern New Brunswick say a 22-year-old man is dead after he lost control of his vehicle during a police chase.

The Mounties say the crash occurred after members of the Grand Falls, N.B., police force tried to stop a vehicle, which then allegedly fled out of their jurisdiction along Route 108.

Police say the driver lost control of the car minutes later and crashed into a ditch near the community of Drummond, N.B., about five kilometres outside Grand Falls.

Read more: Safety advocates, physicians worry about rising number of kids hurt in ATV crashes

RCMP officers administered first aid, but police say the driver, who was from Grand Falls, died at the scene.

The 22-year-old passenger was taken to hospital with what police say were serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the driver’s cause of death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2022.

