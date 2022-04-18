Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Portage La Prairie holds vigil for mother, children killed in triple homicide

By Michelle Karlenzig Global News
Posted April 18, 2022 2:54 pm
Portage La Prairie holds vigil for mother, children killed in triple homicide - image View image in full screen

A group gathered Sunday evening outside the Portage la Prairie, Man., home where police say a 32-year-old woman and her two small children were killed.

The family was found in their home on April 10, after fire crews responded to a house fire.

Portage La Prairie holds vigil for mother, children killed in triple homicide - image View image in full screen

Winnipeg police arrested the husband and father, 50-year-old Trevis McLeod on Friday evening. McLeod has been charged with two counts of murder and arson.

Read more: Portage la Prairie man accused of killing his family arrested in Winnipeg: RCMP

“It’s been horrible,” said Kindra Stothers, who helped organize the vigil.

People held candles and laid teddy bears and stuffed animals outside the small blue house.

Wilma Shirriff led the vigil ceremony after someone asked her last minute. She said the impact on the Portage La Prairie community has been profound.

“Everyone suffers when evil takes over, whether it’s evil in Ukraine or evil in Portage.”

Portage La Prairie holds vigil for mother, children killed in triple homicide - image View image in full screen

Stothers said she organized the vigil to bring voices to the family, and although the gathering was small, it was necessary.

“They aren’t here to tell you what they had gone through,” she said. “So I felt compelled to be here and pay my respects.”

