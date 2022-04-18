Portage La Prairie holds vigil for mother, children killed in triple homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A group gathered Sunday evening outside the Portage la Prairie, Man., home where police say a 32-year-old woman and her two small children were killed.

The family was found in their home on April 10, after fire crews responded to a house fire.

Winnipeg police arrested the husband and father, 50-year-old Trevis McLeod on Friday evening. McLeod has been charged with two counts of murder and arson.

“It’s been horrible,” said Kindra Stothers, who helped organize the vigil.

People held candles and laid teddy bears and stuffed animals outside the small blue house.

Wilma Shirriff led the vigil ceremony after someone asked her last minute. She said the impact on the Portage La Prairie community has been profound.

“Everyone suffers when evil takes over, whether it’s evil in Ukraine or evil in Portage.”

Stothers said she organized the vigil to bring voices to the family, and although the gathering was small, it was necessary.

“They aren’t here to tell you what they had gone through,” she said. “So I felt compelled to be here and pay my respects.”

