Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec boxer Kim Clavel sees championship fight postponed due to COVID-19

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 18, 2022 12:22 pm

Boxing in Quebec has suffered another setback due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Kim Clavel of Joliette, Que., will not be able to get into the ring this Thursday as planned after she tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Groupe Yvon Michel confirmed Clavel will not be able to face Mexican boxer Yesenia Gomez, the light flyweight champion of the World Boxing Council, later this week.

Read more: Quebec boxer wins ESPN award for public service in COVID-19 crisis

“Her (Clavel’s) symptoms are quite virulent,” the organization wrote on its Facebook page on Monday.

“We are in contact with her and we are sending her all the positive vibes so that she recovers quickly.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

This is the third time that the fight has been delayed. Last fall, Clavel was injured in training. Gomez then requested more time in January to prepare.

Groupe Yvon Michel said the gala set for Thursday has been postponed as a result –it will take place May 5 or later.

“Those who had purchased tickets will be contacted in the coming days,” the organization said.

with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'How contagious is Quebec’s dominant Omicron subvariant BA.2?' How contagious is Quebec’s dominant Omicron subvariant BA.2?
How contagious is Quebec’s dominant Omicron subvariant BA.2? – Apr 6, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagQuebec COVID-19 tagBoxing tagCOVID-19 in Canada tagBoxing match tagKim Clavel tagKim Clavel Covid-19 tagQuebec boxer tagGroupe Yvon Michel tagQuebec boxing tagboxer catches covid tagfight postponed tagYesenia Gomez tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers