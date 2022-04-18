Quebec boxer Kim Clavel sees championship fight postponed due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Boxing in Quebec has suffered another setback due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Kim Clavel of Joliette, Que., will not be able to get into the ring this Thursday as planned after she tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Groupe Yvon Michel confirmed Clavel will not be able to face Mexican boxer Yesenia Gomez, the light flyweight champion of the World Boxing Council, later this week.

“Her (Clavel’s) symptoms are quite virulent,” the organization wrote on its Facebook page on Monday.

“We are in contact with her and we are sending her all the positive vibes so that she recovers quickly.”

This is the third time that the fight has been delayed. Last fall, Clavel was injured in training. Gomez then requested more time in January to prepare.

Groupe Yvon Michel said the gala set for Thursday has been postponed as a result –it will take place May 5 or later.

“Those who had purchased tickets will be contacted in the coming days,” the organization said.

— with files from The Canadian Press

