Crime

Police trying to locate Toronto stabbing victim

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 18, 2022 10:47 am
Police say they are trying to locate this individual. View image in full screen
Police say they are trying to locate this individual. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police are seeking the public’s help in locating the victim of a stabbing, saying they are concerned for his safety.

Police said that on Sunday just after 2 p.m., officers responded to the area of Peter and Adelaide streets in the downtown core.

Police said there was a fight between two people and one person had a knife and injured the other.

Police release photo of suspect vehicle after fatal downtown Toronto hit-and-run

The victim left the area before officers arrived.

Police described him as six feet tall with a slim build and short black braided hair. He was wearing a black sweater and blue jogging pants.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact officers at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

