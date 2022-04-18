Police trying to locate Toronto stabbing victim

Toronto police are seeking the public’s help in locating the victim of a stabbing, saying they are concerned for his safety.
Police said that on Sunday just after 2 p.m., officers responded to the area of Peter and Adelaide streets in the downtown core.
Police said there was a fight between two people and one person had a knife and injured the other.
The victim left the area before officers arrived.
Police described him as six feet tall with a slim build and short black braided hair. He was wearing a black sweater and blue jogging pants.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact officers at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
