Ontario reports 1,301 COVID hospitalizations on Monday, 1,290 on Easter Sunday

Ontario is reporting 1,301 people in hospital with COVID on Monday, with 202 in intensive care units. On Easter Sunday, there were 1,290 people reported to be in hospital with COVID, with 197 in ICUs.

Due to the holiday weekend, figures were not available on Easter Sunday so two sets of data were released on Monday for both days.

Last Monday, there were 1,090 hospitalizations with 184 in ICU. This is a 19 per cent and 9.7 per cent increase, respectively, to the figures this week.

According to latest data for hospitalizations from the weekend, 52 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19. For those in ICUs, 38 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 2,219 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday and 2,450 on Sunday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,222,243.

The death toll in the province has risen to 12,632 as two more virus-related deaths were added on Monday. No new deaths were reported Sunday.

There are a total of 1,174,111 recoveries, which is 96 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 2,382 from the previous day and 2,800 in Sunday’s report.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 91.1 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 92.9 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 56.1 per cent — more than 7.2 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 56 per cent with 34.5 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 5,699 doses in the last day and 20,708 doses the day before.

The government said more than 20,000 tests were processed in the last 48 hours. There are 3,784 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 18.7 per cent, up from 17.6 per cent reported a week ago.

