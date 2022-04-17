Historic night sees Bedard reach multiple milestones

Send this page to someone via email

The crowd inside the Brandt Centre were treated to history on Sunday evening.

In what was the Pats’ final game of the season, the team’s biggest star put on a dazzling show for the fans.

Connor Bedard went into Sunday’s matchup against the Moose Jaw Warriors needing only one goal to notch 50 on the season, and five points to hit the century mark.

With just over six minutes left in the game, it looked as though those milestones were not in the cards.

And then, it happened.

On the man advantage, Bedard found some space then unleashed his signature wrist shot, beating Warriors goalie Max Unger glove-side.

The crowd erupted, Bedard’s line mates Ryker Evans and Tanner Howe embraced him, and Bedard could be seen smiling from ear-to-ear.

Story continues below advertisement

That 50th goal gave Bedard the distinguished honour of being the youngest player in WHL history to ever accomplish the feat.

But he wasn’t done there, as with under a minute left and the Warriors net empty he would take a pass from Cole Carrier, skate in uncontested and score his 51st goal, which gave him exactly 100 points for the season.

The Pats would go on to win the contest 7-4.