Crime

Police investigating after afternoon stabbing in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 17, 2022 4:26 pm
A Toronto police SUV cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto police SUV cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police are investigating a stabbing near Finch subway station on Sunday afternoon.

In a tweet, Toronto police said officers responded to a call in the area of Yonge Street and Cummer Avenue in Toronto. The call came around 2:46 p.m.

Police received reports that an adult man was stabbed outside. The man was transported to hospital by paramedics on an emergency run. Police said his injuries were serious.

Officers were still on the scene around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

