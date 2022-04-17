Menu

World

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy, IMF managing director discuss ‘post-war reconstruction’

By Staff Reuters
Posted April 17, 2022 4:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Zelenskyy says world should prepare for Russia to use nuclear weapons' Zelenskyy says world should prepare for Russia to use nuclear weapons
WATCH: Zelenskyy says world should prepare for Russia to use nuclear weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday he spoke with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva about Ukraine’s financial stability and the country’s post-war reconstruction.

“Discussed with IMF Managing Director Georgieva the issue of ensuring Ukraine’s financial stability & preparations for post-war reconstruction. We have clear plans for now, as well as a vision of prospects. I’m sure cooperation between the IMF & Ukraine will continue to be fruitful,” Zelenskyy said in a tweet.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said earlier he will attend the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington this week and will seek more financial assistance for Ukraine.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

