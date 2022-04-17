Menu

Health

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna General Hospital

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 17, 2022 3:06 pm
Kelowna General Hospital. View image in full screen
Kelowna General Hospital. Global News

For the first time in more than a month, Kelowna General Hospital has declared a COVID-19 outbreak.

An Interior Health representative said there are 20 cases connected to the outbreak in the rehab unit that started on April 12.

The only other two health-care facilities currently experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak are Kamloops care homes.

Click to play video: 'Worries over COVID-19 case surge in wake of Easter weekend' Worries over COVID-19 case surge in wake of Easter weekend
Worries over COVID-19 case surge in wake of Easter weekend

The BC Centre for Disease Control indicates that as of April 14, there were 80 people hospitalized in Interior Health with COVID-19, with six of those in critical care.

Provincewide, there were 364 cases in hospital as of Thursday, including 36 cases in ICU. The number of cases in hospital is now 43 per cent higher than the 2022 low of 254 on March 22.

Read more: COVID-19: Cases in B.C. hospitals up 43 per cent since mid-March

B.C. no longer offers daily COVID-19 updates.

B.C.’s Ministry of Health said earlier this month it was moving to a “surveillance” approach to data reporting that mirrored other respiratory illnesses like the flu, which it said was focused on “identifying meaningful changes in COVID-19 trends over time across different regions of the province.”

Click to play video: 'KGH overwhelmed with surge in Omicron' KGH overwhelmed with surge in Omicron
KGH overwhelmed with surge in Omicron – Feb 4, 2022

The change comes as some experts, including the B.C. COVID-19 modeling group, warns the province is in the early stages of a sixth, Omicron BA.2 variant-driven wave of the pandemic. They have called for more comprehensive and timelier data updates.

Since the start of the pandemic, British Columbia has reported a total of 359,002 cases, 20,220 hospital admissions and 3,036 deaths.

— with files from Simon Little

