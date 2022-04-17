Roads in Toronto’s east end closed for Easter Sunday parade

Send this page to someone via email

A number of roads will be closed on Easter Sunday to accommodate the annual Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade.

The event will take place at 2 p.m. and run along Queen Street East as well as a short portion of Nursewood Road, Woodbine Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard East.

The parade began along Toronto’s boardwalk in 1967 to mark Canada’s centennial year. As it grew in popularity, the parade moved onto Queen Street to accommodate crowds.

Between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., Queen Street East will be partially closed from Munroe Park Avenue to Fallingbrook Road. Then, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Queen Street East will be completely closed along the same stretch, as well as parts of Nursewood Road.

From 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Queen Street East will be closed from Woodbine Avenue to Fallingbrook Road. Woodbine Avenue will also be closed from Queen Street East to Lake Shore Boulevard East between 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Police said drivers can expect delays in the area and should consider alternate methods of transportation. Local buses and street cars will be rerouted.

