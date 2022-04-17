Menu

Traffic

Roads in Toronto’s east end closed for Easter Sunday parade

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 17, 2022 10:16 am
Click to play video: 'Worries over COVID-19 case surge in wake of Easter weekend' Worries over COVID-19 case surge in wake of Easter weekend
WATCH: It's the first major holiday weekend with few COVID-19 restrictions in place across the country, but with the virus' sixth wave spreading across Canada and so many people on the move, there's concerns of a rise in cases and hospitalizations. As Mike Drolet reports, experts are urging people remain vigilant as they gather.

A number of roads will be closed on Easter Sunday to accommodate the annual Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade.

The event will take place at 2 p.m. and run along Queen Street East as well as a short portion of Nursewood Road, Woodbine Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard East.

The parade began along Toronto’s boardwalk in 1967 to mark Canada’s centennial year. As it grew in popularity, the parade moved onto Queen Street to accommodate crowds.

Read more: What’s open, what’s closed in Toronto: Easter long weekend 2022

Between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., Queen Street East will be partially closed from Munroe Park Avenue to Fallingbrook Road. Then, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Queen Street East will be completely closed along the same stretch, as well as parts of Nursewood Road.

From 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Queen Street East will be closed from Woodbine Avenue to Fallingbrook Road. Woodbine Avenue will also be closed from Queen Street East to Lake Shore Boulevard East between 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Police said drivers can expect delays in the area and should consider alternate methods of transportation. Local buses and street cars will be rerouted.

