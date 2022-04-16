SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says situation in Mariupol remains extremely severe

By Staff Reuters
Posted April 16, 2022 5:09 pm
Click to play video: '1 killed, 18 injured following Russian missile strike in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region' 1 killed, 18 injured following Russian missile strike in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region
One person was killed and 18 others were wounded when a reported Russian missile hit a central district in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region on Saturday, the state emergency services said. Ukrainian emergency service spokesperson Yevhen Vasilenko said the missile produced a 1,500 square metre fire, partially damaging nearby buildings.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday the situation in the besieged port of Mariupol remained extremely severe and Kyiv was in touch with city’s defenders every day.

Read more: Elderly Ukrainian left behind mourns her dead son: ‘I feel so lost’

Zelenskyy, speaking in an online address, accused Russia of trying to wipe out the city’s inhabitants but did not address Moscow‘s claim earlier in the day that its troops had cleared the entire urban area of Mariupol of Ukrainian forces.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

© 2022 Reuters
