Plans in place to keep Kelowna General operational in event of strike

Interior Health (IH) has sent out hundreds of deployment letters to its non-unionized workers as it prepares for strike action at its hospitals and other care facilities.

Global News has obtained the letter, which reads ‘in the event of job action, Interior Health is required by the Labour Relations Board to plan for the delivery of essential services and continued patient care.’

The letter goes on to say excluded (non-contract) staff and managers will be required to work a combination of their current position and assigned essential services up to a combined 60 hours a week.

It means people who work in administration, management or as medical directors will be re-assigned to other essential duties. That includes food services and housekeeping.

IH has confirmed that it is planning in the event of strike action by some of B.C.’s largest unions.

That includes The BC General Employees Union (BCGEU), which says it is planning for a possible strike vote as early as May.

In an e-mail to Global News, IH stated that its priority is to ensure safe staffing levels for patients, residents and clients.

“Certain health care services will be deemed essential in accordance with the provisions of the Code that require services essential to health, safety and welfare be continued. As a result, some unionized staff would continue to work during a strike. These essential service staffing levels are negotiated or adjudicated, if necessary, and, once finalized, are issued in an Order by the Labour Relations Board,” the e-mail stated.

Non-union employees, according to IH, are required to support essential services and will be called upon to provide support to clinical and non-clinical areas during any strike action.

In the letters sent out to IH non-contract employees, staff are told to be ready for orientation sessions for their new, essential service positions to begin as early as next week.

IH hopes parties involved can reach a renewed collective agreement before any job action is to occur.

