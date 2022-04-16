Toronto Raptors’ Jurassic Park fully booked for opening playoff match

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto’s Jurassic Park will be at full capacity when it returns for the first time since 2019 on Saturday evening.

The Scotiabank Arena will reopen its tailgate area for Saturday’s playoff game between the Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers. The area, known to fans as Jurassic Park, is located on the arena’s west side.

Thousands of fans packed the area in 2019 as Toronto went all the way to the NBA final. COVID-19 restrictions then kept the area closed for two years, with restrictions largely lifted in time for the 2022 NBA playoffs.

A spokesperson for MLSE told Global News that Jurassic Park, for which fans must pre-register this year, is at capacity for Game 1 between the Raptors and 76ers.

“Fans will be able to register for the next game once it’s available online, which happens 24-48 hours before a confirmed game,” the spokesperson said.

Fans who are already registered will need to show a free pass on their cellphones to access the area for the playoff game.

Gates open at 3:30 p.m., with on-stage programming set to start at 4:00 p.m. The game will tip-off at 6:00 p.m.

MLSE said even fans with passes should arrive early as “space is subject to availability if arriving after tip-off.”