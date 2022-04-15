Menu

Fire

Significant damage but no injuries after fire breaks out at southwest Calgary home

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted April 15, 2022 10:55 pm
A fire broke out at a home on Woodfield Crescent S.W. in Calgary on Friday, April 15, 2022.
A fire broke out at a home on Woodfield Crescent S.W. in Calgary on Friday, April 15, 2022. Global News

A home in southwest Calgary sustained significant damage from fire on Friday but no injuries were reported, according to a battalion chief with the Calgary Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to a two-storey, single-family home on Woodfield Crescent S.W. at 12:10 pm. When crews arrived, Bruce Barrs said, they encountered significant smoke and flames.

According to Barrs, the flames were coming from a back corner of the house.

He said nobody was home when the fire started but the people who live in the residence will not be able to sleep there for at least the time being.

Barrs did not say what is believed to have caused the fire or where it started.

A fire broke out at a home on Woodfield Crescent S.W. in Calgary on Friday, April 15, 2022.
A fire broke out at a home on Woodfield Crescent S.W. in Calgary on Friday, April 15, 2022. Global News
