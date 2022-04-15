Canadian Blood Services Kingston runs fifth annual “Blood for Brock” blood drive

Send this page to someone via email

Kingstonians rolled up their sleeves for a different reason this Good Friday as Canadian Blood Services held its fifth annual “Blood for Brock” blood drive.

Kingston resident Brock Powell suffers from a very rare blood condition called von Willebrand disease. It affects his body’s ability to clot, which means even routine dental work can require a blood transfusion.

Then, in 2018, his health took a turn for the worse. He was diagnosed with stage three testicular cancer.

“I underwent treatment and through my process of treatment I had emergency surgeries, and through that journey I received countless amounts of blood,” said Powell.

It was those gifts that sparked his generosity. While undergoing cancer treatment, Powell connected with Debbi Barfoot at Canadian Blood Services Kingston to host the first ever “Blood for Brock” blood drive. It has since raised more than 200 units of blood.

“He has been such a strong advocate for blood donations, I mean, he is living proof of what your blood donations do,” said Barfoot.

This Good Friday, the community continued to come out to support the cause.

“I started coming to help Brock, but it was such a smooth in-and-out, the people are fabulous here. And so just recognizing how many people we are able to save every time we donate is more than worth it,” said Concetta Buragina, a donor.

“One of the best guys I know. He donates all his time and efforts when he has a chance, so it’s only fitting that we do the same for him,” said another donor, William Raleigh.

In the first year, the goal was set at 35 units of blood, which was reached. This year, Powell set the ambitious goal of 79 units of blood.

Canadian Blood Services said there were around 70 appointments scheduled for Friday, and though he can’t donate himself, Powell says he shakes everyone’s hand. ‘Thank you for saving my life.”