Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canadian Blood Services Kingston runs fifth annual “Blood for Brock” blood drive

By Ryan Peddigrew Global News
Posted April 15, 2022 3:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Blood Services Canada Kingston runs fifth annual “Blood for Brock” blood drive' Blood Services Canada Kingston runs fifth annual “Blood for Brock” blood drive
Brock Powell has relied on blood transfusions his whole life because he has von Willebrand disease, which affects his ability to clot. While battling cancer in 2018, he helped create an annual blood drive named "Blood for Brock".

Kingstonians rolled up their sleeves for a different reason this Good Friday as Canadian Blood Services held its fifth annual “Blood for Brock” blood drive.

Kingston resident Brock Powell suffers from a very rare blood condition called von Willebrand disease. It affects his body’s ability to clot, which means even routine dental work can require a blood transfusion.

Then, in 2018, his health took a turn for the worse. He was diagnosed with stage three testicular cancer.

“I underwent treatment and through my process of treatment I had emergency surgeries, and through that journey I received countless amounts of blood,” said Powell.

Read more: ‘They helped save my life’: Kingston man gives back to blood clinic

It was those gifts that sparked his generosity.  While undergoing cancer treatment, Powell connected with Debbi Barfoot at Canadian Blood Services Kingston to host the first ever “Blood for Brock” blood drive. It has since raised more than 200 units of blood.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“He has been such a strong advocate for blood donations, I mean, he is living proof of what your blood donations do,” said Barfoot.

Read more: Friends set up GoFundMe for Kingston man diagnosed with cancer

This Good Friday, the community continued to come out to support the cause.

“I started coming to help Brock, but it was such a smooth in-and-out, the people are fabulous here. And so just recognizing how many people we are able to save every time we donate is more than worth it,” said Concetta Buragina, a donor.

“One of the best guys I know. He donates all his time and efforts when he has a chance, so it’s only fitting that we do the same for him,” said another donor, William Raleigh.

In the first year, the goal was set at 35 units of blood, which was reached. This year, Powell set the ambitious goal of 79 units of blood.

Canadian Blood Services said there were around 70 appointments scheduled for Friday, and though he can’t donate himself, Powell says he shakes everyone’s hand. ‘Thank you for saving my life.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagKingston tagCanadian Blood Services tagBlood Donation tagBlood Clinic tagBrock Powell tagBlood for Brock tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers