Sports

Raptors’ Barnes ready for first-ever playoff run

By John Chidley-Hill The Canadian Press
Posted April 15, 2022 1:02 pm

TORONTO – Scottie Barnes is excited to make his NBA playoffs debut.

Then again, the Toronto Raptors rookie is almost always excited.

The Raptors visit the Philadelphia 76ers tomorrow for Game 1 of their first-round series.

Barnes is a front-runner for the NBA rookie of the year award after averaging 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists this season.

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse says Barnes is up for the rigours of an NBA post-season run.

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers thinks so too, calling Barnes “amazing” yesterday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
