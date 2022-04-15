Menu

Crime

Kelowna Mounties investigating late night stabbing in Kelowna

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 15, 2022 1:24 pm
RCMP officers are downtown today investigating a stabbing that occurred Thursday night. View image in full screen
RCMP officers are downtown today investigating a stabbing that occurred Thursday night. Global News

Two people were seriously injured in downtown Kelowna overnight after what police say was a stabbing.

RCMP Cpl. Tammy Lobb said that two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a conflict that occurred shortly after 2 a.m. Friday.

Read more: Security guard stabbed in Kelowna neighbourhood: RCMP

Surveillance footage from the alleyway next to the fire station shows a group of people in some sort of altercation. Then police pull into the alleyway and speak to people on the street and then they attend to someone who is on the ground.

RCMP is planning to release more information later in the day.

