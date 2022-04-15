Kelowna Mounties investigating late night stabbing in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were seriously injured in downtown Kelowna overnight after what police say was a stabbing.

RCMP Cpl. Tammy Lobb said that two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a conflict that occurred shortly after 2 a.m. Friday.

Surveillance footage from the alleyway next to the fire station shows a group of people in some sort of altercation. Then police pull into the alleyway and speak to people on the street and then they attend to someone who is on the ground.

RCMP is planning to release more information later in the day.