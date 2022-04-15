Teen charged with attempted murder after 19-year-old woman shot in Oshawa home

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say a 17-year-old boy is facing several charges, including attempted murder, after allegedly discharging a firearm that struck a 19-year-old woman in Oshawa.

Police said it was on Wednesday at around 11:44 a.m. when officers responded to a call for an armed person at a residence in the area of Normandy Street and Dean Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a 19-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre in serious but non-life threatening condition, police said.

Police said the woman is still in hospital but remains in stable condition.

The suspect fled the home but was located and arrested by officers a short distance away.

The teen has been charged with multiple firearms-related charges such as assault with a weapon, discharging a firearm with intent to wound, unlicensed possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm, pointing a firearm and he is also facing attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Due to the accused’s age, under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, he cannot be identified.