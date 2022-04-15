Menu

Crime

Teen charged with attempted murder after 19-year-old woman shot in Oshawa home

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 15, 2022 12:04 pm
Police on scene following a shooting on Dean Avenue and Normandy Street on April 13, 2022. View image in full screen
Police on scene following a shooting on Dean Avenue and Normandy Street on April 13, 2022. Global News

Durham Regional Police say a 17-year-old boy is facing several charges, including attempted murder, after allegedly discharging a firearm that struck a 19-year-old woman in Oshawa.

Police said it was on Wednesday at around 11:44 a.m. when officers responded to a call for an armed person at a residence in the area of Normandy Street and Dean Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a 19-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre in serious but non-life threatening condition, police said.

Trending Stories

Female rushed to hospital with gunshot wound in Oshawa, male in custody

Police said the woman is still in hospital but remains in stable condition.

The suspect fled the home but was located and arrested by officers a short distance away.

The teen has been charged with multiple firearms-related charges such as assault with a weapon, discharging a firearm with intent to wound, unlicensed possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm, pointing a firearm and he is also facing attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Due to the accused’s age, under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, he cannot be identified.

