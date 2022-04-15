The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 950: 18 bands who successfully changed lead singers

When someone in your band decides to leave, gets fired or, heaven forbid, dies, you have a problem. It’s an issue if any member leaves, but if we’re talking about your singer, that’s a hurt on an entirely different level.

Your frontperson is an integral part of your sound, the voice of your music. And there are few things more important that than. And it gets worse, too.

Your frontperson often provides the central image of the band. That person is out front. That’s the person who is centre stage when you play live. That person is the one the camera follows in a video. That’s the person on whom photographers focus. And chances are, that’s person’s name comes to mind first with fans.

So what do you do when that person bails?

You have two choices: Fold your tent, go home, and maybe come back in a different form with a different name and a different…everything. Or you can suck it up and risk replacing that singer with someone else.,

That’s insanely hard on so many different levels. Again, I go back to the notion of your band’s voice. You could find a soundalike (like we’ve seen with Journey, a period of time with Judas Priest, and perhaps Queen. But it’s more than likely fans will realize that you’ve just plugged that hole with a reasonable facsimile at best or at out-and-out fake at worst.

Instead, it’s probably best to focus just on skills and chemistry, Maybe they bring something new to the table, some, tangible talent that not only dresses the wound but makes the body as a whole stronger

That’s really hard–but it can be done. And here are 18 such examples of bands that have taken on the challenge and succeeded.

Songs heard on this show:

Alice in Chains, Check My Brain

Faith No More, Epic

I Mother Earth, Not Quite Sonic

New Order, Blue Monday

Audioslave, Cochise

STP, Meadow

Sublime with Rome, Wicked Heart

3 Days Grace, Infra-Red

Eric Wilhite has produced this playlist. https://open.spotify.com/playlist/7zaZdgsCelClWnEd4ub6xl?si=PO9EngoFSIiAiX4yczUAFw

