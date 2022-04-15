Mattea Roach wins 8th ‘Jeopardy!’ game, racks up another $14K

Send this page to someone via email

Mattea Roach has defended her title as returning champion on Jeopardy! once again as she won her eighth game in a row.

The Halifax native won another $14,400 USD in Thursday night’s episode, dominating her competitors once again.

In total, Roach has racked up $182,801 USD, or just over $230,300 CAD.

According to Jeopardy!‘s daily box scores, Roach has answered clues correctly 93 per cent of tries in all eight games, with 217 correct responses and 16 incorrect ones.

She is set to return to the show Friday night to compete in her ninth game and defend her title.

In an interview with Global’s The Morning Show last week, she said she applied for the show online during the pandemic, because she was “bored” and wanted to give it a go.

“The worst thing that happens is I don’t hear back, and the best thing that happens is maybe I got on the show, so there’s literally no downside to taking the test. Then I got the best possible outcome,” she said.

That best possible outcome — so far — has allowed her to pay off her student loans.

After winning her fifth game, the 23-year-old also secured a spot in the next Tournament of Champions.

— With files from Rebecca Lau.