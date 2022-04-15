Man seriously injured after home shooting in Etobicoke: police

Toronto police say a man has serious injuries after he was shot inside his home in Etobicoke early Friday.
Emergency crews were called to Silverstone and Mount Olive drives at around 2:24 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police said the shots fired came from outside of the home and the victim was shot inside.
He was taken to a hospital by paramedics in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Police said a dark-coloured car was seen fleeing the area.
No suspect description has been released.
